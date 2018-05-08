 Offa Bank Robbery! One Of The Suspects Identified As A Dismissed Police Officer — Nigeria Today
Offa Bank Robbery! One Of The Suspects Identified As A Dismissed Police Officer

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

One of the armed robbery suspects in the April 5th Offa bank robbery incident is allegedly a dismissed police officer identified as Michael Adikwu by name.   A Nigerian who who appears to know one of the Offa bank robbery suspect’s history, wrote ”Ofa Bank Massacre!! Picture below is Michael Adikwu, an ex police constable […]

