Offa bank robbery: Police arrest 20 principal suspects — Nigeria Today

Offa bank robbery: Police arrest 20 principal suspects
The Nigeria Police Force said it had so far arrested more than 20 principal suspects in connection with the recent bank robbery in Offa, Kwara. DAILY POST reports that armed robbers attacked five commercial banks in Offa on April 5, during which 17 persons, including policemen and a pregnant woman were killed. However, the Force […]
Offa bank robbery: Police arrest 20 principal suspects
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!