Offa bank robbery: Police provides clearer images of wanted persons, announces N5 million bounty [PHOTOS] — Nigeria Today

Offa bank robbery: Police provides clearer images of wanted persons, announces N5 million bounty [PHOTOS]

Posted on May 4, 2018

The Nigerian police on Friday declared four of the gangsters who participated in the bloody bank robbery incidents in Offa on 4 April, wanted, revealing their images to the public. DAILY POST reports that armed robbers attacked five commercial banks in Offa on April 5, during which 17 persons, including policemen and a pregnant woman […]

