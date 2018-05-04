Offa Robbery: 20 Suspects Arrested, As Police Declear 4 Leaders Wanted — Nigeria Today

Offa Robbery: 20 Suspects Arrested, As Police Declear 4 Leaders Wanted
The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested more than 20 principal suspects in connection with the recent bank robbery in Offa, Kwara. This is even a the Police said four of the gang and principal suspects, whose names were not giving, have been declared wanted. Force PRO, ACP Jimoh Moshood stated in a statement […]
The post Offa Robbery: 20 Suspects Arrested, As Police Declear 4 Leaders Wanted appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!