Offa Robbery! Police Release Photos of Gang Leaders — Nigeria Today

Offa Robbery! Police Release Photos of Gang Leaders

The Nigerian police has released photos showing faces of the dreaded armed robbers who stormed banks in Offa last month carting away millions. The police said the Kwara State Government has also promised a N5 million bounty for information about the suspects, and they listed the hotlines to be contacted as 08062080913, 08126285268,08032365122,07056792065,08088450152. Read the […]

The post Offa Robbery! Police Release Photos of Gang Leaders appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

