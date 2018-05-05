Ogun residents troop out to collect mosquito nets — Nigeria Today

Ogun residents troop out to collect mosquito nets

The distribution of mosquito nets has commenced across the 20 Local Government and 37 Local Council Development Areas of Ogun State after the exercise was flagged off on Friday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital by Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

The distribution exercise witnessed large turnout of residents at various Distribution Points (DPs), in all the local government areas of the state.

In Abeokuta North East Local Council Development Area, the distribution was flagged off at Sokori Health Centre, the Chairman of the LCDA, Hon. Taofeek Olabode (Talent) charged the beneficiaries of the mosquito nets to make proper use of it in order to kick out malaria from the state.

He warned the recipient against using the nets for another thing entirely, keep it somewhere or even sell them, noting that the nets have been proven as a cost effective means of fighting malaria.

The Catholic Relief Services (CRS) Officer in the area, Dr. (Mrs.) Shola Adeoye Akinsola said that the people have been given proper orientation on the usage of the mosquito nets.

Also speaking, the Amoore of Olomore, Alhaji Liafisi Adedeji Ogunrounbi commended the CRS, donor ‘Global Fund’ and the Ogun State government for the nets, noting that it would has a long way in elimination of malaria in the state.

Baale Ogunrounbi added that the insecticidal nets would also help in reducing the scourge of malaria in the state, which he said has affected many homes in the state.

“I want to commend the government, CRS donor ‘Global Fund’for this net distribution in the 20 Local Government and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state because our people have embraced and participated in it and I believe that this will largely reduce the rate of malaria in the state,” Baale Ogunrounbi said.

The Technical Consultant on the project, Mrs. Wasila Kolo said the residents have been advised on the usage of the insecticidal nets, noting that the nets would come to an end on next week, urging other residents to come out and collect the net.

Some recipients of the nets, Mrs. Oyeleye Taiwo Adedoyin and Mrs. Nofisat Abiola Abidoye expressed gratitude at the gesture, promising to use the mosquito nets as instructed by the health officials at the Distribution Points (DPs).

The mosquito net replacement exercise is being facilitated by the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) in partnership with the Ogun State government with support from Global Fund, and the distribution of the nets exercise for the 3.3 million would last for one week.

