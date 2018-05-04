Oh No! South African Footballer, Luyanda Ntshangase Is Dead (SEE WHAT KILLED HIM) — Nigeria Today

Oh No! South African Footballer, Luyanda Ntshangase Is Dead (SEE WHAT KILLED HIM)

Luyanda Ntshangase‚ the Maritzburg United player who was in an induced coma after being struck by lightning‚ has died. This was confirmed by a shaken United chairman Farook Kadodia on Friday. The 21-year-old Ntshangase‚ a talented forward‚ had been fighting for his life after being struck by lightning playing in a friendly match for Maritzburg […]

The post Oh No! South African Footballer, Luyanda Ntshangase Is Dead (SEE WHAT KILLED HIM) appeared first on Ngyab.

