Oh No!! Vincent Jack Is Dead! (Ondo FRSC Boss) — Nigeria Today

Oh No!! Vincent Jack Is Dead! (Ondo FRSC Boss)

The Ondo State Sector Commander (RS 11.2) of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Akure, Vincent Jack, is dead. He died from an undisclosed illness. Due to the illness, he was away from his official duties until his death. While confirming the news, Anotonia Oni, the Sector Public Enlightenment Officer of the Federal Road […]

The post Oh No!! Vincent Jack Is Dead! (Ondo FRSC Boss) appeared first on Ngyab.

