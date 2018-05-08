Ohanaeze Ndigbo passes vote of confidence on Nnia Nwodo - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Ohanaeze Ndigbo passes vote of confidence on Nnia Nwodo – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ohanaeze Ndigbo passes vote of confidence on Nnia Nwodo
Vanguard
By Emeka Mamah Enugu – The National Executive Council, NEC, of the apex Igbo cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has passed a vote of confidence on its President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo. NNIA NWODO At an emergency meeting of Ohanaeze in …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!