Ohanaeze – We have no new leadership – Youth Wing — Nigeria Today

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Ohanaeze Youth Wing, OYW, Monday, said the reported inauguration of a new leadership of the body should be disregarded by the public. This was contained in a statement issued by the Mazi Okechukwu Isigizoro-led leadership of the OYW. The statement, made available to DAILY POST, was signed by Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General, Ohanaeze […]

