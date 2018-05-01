Oil approximately $75, market supported by Iran worries — Nigeria Today

Oil approximately $75, market supported by Iran worries
Oil prices held steady on Tuesday as the dollar remained near a four-month high, with crude supported by worries that U.S. President Donald Trump may pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. Brent sweet crude for new July delivery was up 1 cent at 74.70 dollars. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery was […]
