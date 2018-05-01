Oil approximately $75, market supported by Iran worries — Nigeria Today

Oil approximately $75, market supported by Iran worries

Oil prices held steady on Tuesday as the dollar remained near a four-month high, with crude supported by worries that U.S. President Donald Trump may pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. Brent sweet crude for new July delivery was up 1 cent at 74.70 dollars. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery was […]

The post Oil approximately $75, market supported by Iran worries appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

