 Oil Prices Increase Again — Nigeria Today
Oil Prices Increase Again

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Brent sweet crude climbed to fresh highs on Monday, buoyed as a deepening economic crisis in Venezuela threatened the country’s already tumbling oil supply. United States oil prices rose above 70 dollars a barrel for the first time since November 2014. The concerns added to worries over a looming decision on whether the United States […]

