 Oil prices jump after U.S. abandons Iran deal, plans ‘highest level’ sanctions — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Oil prices jump after U.S. abandons Iran deal, plans ‘highest level’ sanctions

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Oil prices rose more than  two per cent on Wednesday, with Brent hitting a 3-1/2-year high, after U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned a nuclear deal with Iran and announced the “highest level” of sanctions against the OPEC member.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.