Oil prices jump after U.S. abandons Iran deal, plans ‘highest level’ sanctions — Nigeria Today

Oil prices jump after U.S. abandons Iran deal, plans ‘highest level’ sanctions

Oil prices rose more than two per cent on Wednesday, with Brent hitting a 3-1/2-year high, after U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned a nuclear deal with Iran and announced the “highest level” of sanctions against the OPEC member.

