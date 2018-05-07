 Oil sector receives N3.42 trillion credit from banks - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Oil sector receives N3.42 trillion credit from banks – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Oil sector receives N3.42 trillion credit from banks
Guardian (blog)
Owing to the stability in crude oil prices, the banking sector's credit to the oil and gas firms has increased by 21.92 per cent to reach N3.42trillion during the first quarter (Q1) of 2018. The amount is regarded as the highest credit allocation in Q1
Nigerian Banks Record N3tn rise in transaction value, shed 845 staff in Q1Ripples Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.