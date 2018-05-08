Oil trims gains ahead of Trump Iran announcement, Asia shares up - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Oil trims gains ahead of Trump Iran announcement, Asia shares up – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Oil trims gains ahead of Trump Iran announcement, Asia shares up
Reuters
TOKYO/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Oil prices eased slightly on Tuesday, a day after hitting 3-1/2 year highs, as investors braced for President Donald Trump's decision on whether to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, a move that could …
Mixed fortunes for Nigeria as oil rallies above $75 on Iran nuclear uncertainties
US crude oil jumps above $70 as Iran decision looms
Oil Prices Reach Highest Level Since 2014
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!