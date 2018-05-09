Ojudu Campaign Group Condemns Invasion Of Ekiti APC Secretariat — Nigeria Today

Ojudu Campaign Group Condemns Invasion Of Ekiti APC Secretariat
LEADERSHIP
The Ekiti Rebirth Organisation (ERO), the campaign organ of leading aspirant in the Governorship race in the state, Senator Babafemi Ojudu has condemn invasion of the state party secretariat allegedly by hoodlums loyal to another aspirant, Dr. Kayode Fayemi. The organization in a statement by its Publicity Coordinator, Gboyega Adeoye, described the action as despicable, […]
Ojudu Campaign Group Condemns Invasion Of Ekiti APC Secretariat appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
