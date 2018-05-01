Okorocha Announces Automatic Promotion For All Imo Workers, Promises ‘Sleeping Allowance’ — Nigeria Today

Okorocha Announces Automatic Promotion For All Imo Workers, Promises ‘Sleeping Allowance’

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has announced automatic promotion for all workers in the state civil service, with the exception of those who are newly employ.

The governor also promised that because of the fondness he had for the workers, he could also approve sleeping allowance for them.

Okorocha announced the automatic promotion in his address at the 2018 Workers’ Day celebration, which held on Tuesday at Heroes Square in Owerri.

He said, “I have therefore approved an automatic promotion for all workers of Imo State. “This automatic promotion means that if you are in Grade Level Eight, you are now in Grade Level Nine. “This is because since I became governor seven years ago, you have not been promoted. “Without you, the activities of government would be crippled. You are the engine room behind all our successes. “I thank you for your patience. You are so dear to me. I can even approve sleeping allowance for you.”

Okorocha said his administration would abide by whatever decision is reached between the Federal Government and the Nigerian Labour Congress concerning the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The governor said that his administration had approved new salary structure for the workers, though he did not provide the details.

