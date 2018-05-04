Okorocha gives N2m, land to BBN winner, Miracle — Nigeria Today

Okorocha gives N2m, land to BBN winner, Miracle

Winner of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) Reality Show, 2018 edition, Mr. Miracle Igbokwe, has become N2 million richer, courtesy of Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Governor Okorocha, who handed him the cash yesterday, “for being a good ambassador of the state,” also, promised to give him a plot of land in any location of his choice to enable him build his own house.

Also, Miss Nina Chinonso, who was part of the BBN reality show as well as an indigene of the state, was not left out in the wind fall as she was, also given N2 million.

The governor made the donations when Igbokwe and Nina visited him at the Government House, Owerri, yesterday. He said Miracle has made the state proud by emerging the winner of the show.

“We are gathered, here, to welcome our son, who has made us proud. Miracle is our son, who went to South Africa for the Big Brother Naija show. He was a good ambassador of his state. For this, we thought, it is proper that we receive him.

“Usually, our state does not engage in receiving people for outings they have made, unless we consider such an outing one that has positive bearing on the image of the state. One thing outstanding is that these two great participants, Miracle and Nina, spoke highly of Imo State. They stood tall and proud of their state, in South Africa. This is the reason for the honour, and to say welcome back home.”

Okorocha advised Miracle to use the fame to propagate the ideas he believes in and never allow it to get into his head. He promised to collaborate with him in seeing to the establishment of a pilot school in Imo State.

