 Okorocha orders arrest of APC Congress committee members — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Okorocha orders arrest of APC Congress committee members

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has ordered the arrest and arraignment of the committee members sent to monitor the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congresses on Saturday. Okorocha took the action, despite the state chairman of the party, Dr Hilary Eke and the state organising secretary, Dr Clement Chijioke Anozie, rating the exercise as […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Okorocha orders arrest of APC Congress committee members

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.