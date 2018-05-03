Olamide & Wizkid team up for New Single 'Kana' - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

Olamide & Wizkid team up for New Single ‘Kana’ – BellaNaija
Olamide & Wizkid team up for New Single 'Kana'
YBNL Boss Olamide, once again collaborates with Star boy, Wizkid for a mid-tempo song titled “Kana”. 'Kana' is produced by Mutay, who is a part of the Legendury Beatz duo. In the new single, Olamide and Wizkid promise to pamper the women they love and …
