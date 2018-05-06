Olotu bags award on Corporate Governance — Nigeria Today

Olotu bags award on Corporate Governance

BY AKPOKONA OMAFUAIRE

Mr Akpodiete Otemu Olotu, Managing Director, Akpo Olotu & Associates, has bagged the prestigious European American University, Commonwealth of Dominica honorary doctorate degree on Project Management and Corporate Governance award.

The award ceremony took place at the banquet hall, Sheraton Hotels & Towers, Lagos.

According to him, “I was conferred with honorary doctorate degree on Project Management and Corporate Governance, among others honored were Chief. Engr. Waddel Torru, Dr Lamela Silas, Elder Oladipupo Osoja, Mr Paddy Iyamu, Hon. George Timinimi,High Chief.Amb. Dr. Chigoozie Nwolisa.”

Mr Akpodiete Otemu Olotu, Managing Director Akpo Olotu & Associates was born on February 20, 1982 in Ughelli. He attended Ambrose Alli University where he studied Applied Geophysics. He also graduated from Paris Graduate School of Management, France where he studied International Executive Master of Business Administration.

He is a member of globally recognized professional bodies such as Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria, International Professional Managers Association UK and West African Federation of Institute of Administration and Management Consultants.

