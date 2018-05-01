Olujimi promises to attract investors - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Olujimi promises to attract investors – The Nation Newspaper
Olujimi promises to attract investors
A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Senator Biodun Olujimi, has promised to attract investors, if she wins the July 14 poll. Olujimi said her administration will crete a conducive environment for local and foreign …
