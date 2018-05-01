Olunloyo's son, Akintunde, arraigned for alleged N40m fraud - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Olunloyo’s son, Akintunde, arraigned for alleged N40m fraud – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Olunloyo's son, Akintunde, arraigned for alleged N40m fraud
The Punch
Oladimeji Ramon. The Police Special Fraud Unit on Monday arraigned Akintunde, a son of a former governor of Oyo State, Dr. Omololu Olunloyo, for an alleged fraud of N40m. Olunloyo was arraigned on two counts alongside his entertainment firm, Code Media …
