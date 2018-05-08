OMG! Gay Activist, Bisi Alimi Strips Completely Naked For A Photoshoot — Nigeria Today

OMG! Gay Activist, Bisi Alimi Strips Completely Naked For A Photoshoot

Nigerian gay activist, Bisi Alimi shocks his fans after stripping naked for a photoshoot. He shared the new photo on his Instagram page. Bisi gained who gained international attention when he became the first Nigerian to come out of the closet on television. See the photo below…

The post OMG! Gay Activist, Bisi Alimi Strips Completely Naked For A Photoshoot appeared first on Ngyab.

