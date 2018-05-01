 OML30: Protest Over Termination Of SALVIC's Contract - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

OML30: Protest Over Termination Of SALVIC’s Contract – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

OML30: Protest Over Termination Of SALVIC's Contract
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – There has been ongoing community protests at Oil Mining Lease (OML) 30, Nigeria's second largest onshore oil & gas asset, located in the Niger Delta about 35km east of Warri. The cause of the upheaval is the success story of a technical
One Year After Repairs of Forcados Pipeline, OML 30 Attains Output of 75000bpdTHISDAY Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.