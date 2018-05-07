Omo-Agege says Delta APC ward executives must focus On uprooting PDP — Nigeria Today

Omo-Agege says Delta APC ward executives must focus On uprooting PDP

By Emmanuel Aziken

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has charged ward executives elected during the recent congress of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State saying they must see themselves as leaders of the battle to remove the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP from the state.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Prince Efe Duku Omo-Agege, Senator Omo-Agege who represents Delta Central Senatorial District said the congresses have shown the determination of party members in the state to pursue unity and avoid acrimony.

He said:

“By the official results duly endorsed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant security agencies, our Party’s grassroots across almost all 270 Wards in Delta has chosen a new reality that demands total focus on APC’s resolve to defeat the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s general elections. Today’s results confirm that our grassroots want unity of purpose, not divisiveness or acrimony.

“Senator Omo-Agege is particularly thankful to the Alhaji Dododo Committee for its steadfastness and total respect for the rules of the game. He is equally grateful to our security agencies for rising up to the unique demands of the exercise.

“All, especially the new Ward Executives, have a duty to urgently unite and reconcile the party. We should never be tempted to believe that our fellow party men and women are losers or lesser members of the Party. That should never happen. We must work together.

Senator Omo-Agege particularly lauded the executives elected into the 85 wards in Delta Central Senatorial District saying they emerged “in the midst of avoidable challenges, they remained focused on the real prize of leading our Party to better territories.”

“Finally, the Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege strongly appeals to all our leaders and members to put the collective interest of our people beyond self.

“Progressive party politics is about the people. For their sake, let us summon the courage to unite our Party and direct our electoral arsenal against the PDP. Our determination to defeat and take out PDP from Delta is not small at all. We need all hands, including new friends and alliances to win comprehensively in 2019.”

