Omoni Oboli continues with 'feeding outreach' - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Omoni Oboli continues with ‘feeding outreach’ – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 8, 2018


The Nation Newspaper

Omoni Oboli continues with 'feeding outreach'
The Nation Newspaper
With the introduction of 'Sister Lizzy's Kitchen', her initiative to help feed less privileged kids in the society, Nollywood actress, filmmaker and author, Omoni Oboli has assured that the foundation will continue to suffice. Sharing the delight of
