On Oil, Zoning and Other Issues — Nigeria Today

On Oil, Zoning and Other Issues

My tour around Akwa Ibom sometimes ago was very revealing. During the tour, I met with many traditional rulers and we discussed issues that centred around the Akwa Ibom project. What motivated me during that time was a story from Okposo, Atia, Western end and Eastern end of Ibeno communities (someday I will share this story).

I was attacked twice during the tour by some young men who claimed that I was either working for the State government or Exxon Mobil, they needed me to show them some love. Even after all my explanations, that I was doing a personal research with my personal funds, they were so adamant.

I remember one day I shed tears for tomorrow, I had arrived at a village, gave the youth a little fund for drinks, spoke with the village head but on my way out, they blocked the road and demanded a huge sum of money from me, I took out all the money that was with me and gave to them, yet they were not satisfy, they insisted that I called the governor to come down and rescue me. After about 2 unproductive hours, One of them recognize me and shouted “Abel! Abel!” another person added Damina. “We know your name, not your face, we thought you were that SA on ‘………..’ he was here last month and promised to come back” (Then I imagine what some SA faces every day).

The moment that follows was apologies and I had to spend another one hour with them to eat pounded yam and we reconciled, they contributed money, add up with the little one they collected and force it back on me and we took some memorable pictures, that day I appreciated the campaign against ‘one-sided story’ (Don’t ever believe in a story if you don’t listen to both argument)

Let me tell you what you need to understand about Zoning (according to my tour). First, Zoning is not in our constitution (I’m not a lawyer though), Zoning is conventional and was brought about to provide POLITICAL Balancing and Equity in the distribution of elected political offices. Zoning is synonymous with, but not the same with rotation.

A clan head in Uyo once told me that Zoning first listens to the need of the people and cannot be forced on them against their will. Another one maintained that zoning is not blind and so many things will be put into consideration before a decision can be made.

(I will discuss the narration I was given in a later day).

On Exxon Mobil, I recently received a document of their contributions to the oil producing communities in the State from their Public relation unit (I am going through them slowly, I will make my final documentation and recommendation to the State house of Assembly and other related units of government for actions once am done).

On 2019, I think we have 126,773 unclaimed PVC in Akwa Ibom State, please if you have not gotten your PVC, go to the INEC office in your Local government and get it, If you are having difficulties visit govote.ng to lodge a complaint or inbox me for necessary assistance. We must get it right from the House of Assembly to the Presidency, please don’t be decieved our vote will count in 2019.

We have to hold our elected officers accountable, speak out, criticise but don’t insult, engage but don’t fight.

