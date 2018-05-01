 Ondo PDP leaders urge Mimiko not to join LP - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ondo PDP leaders urge Mimiko not to join LP – Vanguard

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Ondo PDP leaders urge Mimiko not to join LP
Vanguard
By Dayo Johnson. AKURE—LEADERS of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State, yesterday, urged former governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko not to dump the party for Labour Party. Former Ondo state Governor, Olusegun Mimiko. Chieftains of
PDP warns ex-gov Mimiko against plan to dump partyNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.