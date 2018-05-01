Ondo PDP leaders urge Mimiko not to join LP - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Ondo PDP leaders urge Mimiko not to join LP – Vanguard
Ondo PDP leaders urge Mimiko not to join LP
By Dayo Johnson. AKURE—LEADERS of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State, yesterday, urged former governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko not to dump the party for Labour Party. Former Ondo state Governor, Olusegun Mimiko. Chieftains of …
PDP warns ex-gov Mimiko against plan to dump party
