One dead, 27 injured in Jos auto crash — Nigeria Today

One dead, 27 injured in Jos auto crash

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

An accident that claimed a life while 27 others were severely injured, yesterday, around Living Faith Church, Bukuru, located in Zarmaganda, along Bukuru expressway, Jos South, has been attributed to over speeding.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Public Education Officer in Plateau, Mr Andrew Bala, who confirmed this in Jos said the accident occurred at 11 a.m., when an 18-seater bus belonging to Gombe mass transit conveying mostly students and a 10-seater local commercial bus collided.

He said: “The driver of the 18-seater bus died instantly, while 27 others sustained various degrees of injuries. Looking at the impact, I think speeding by both vehicles caused the accident.”

Bala said those injured were currently receiving treatment at the Plateau Specialist Hospital and advised motorists to desist from speeding, particularly during downpour.

Bala also urged motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations and use good tyres on their vehicles.

