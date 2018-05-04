Onkyo’s new A/V receiver keeps things sounding great all by itself — Nigeria Today

Onkyo’s new A/V receiver keeps things sounding great all by itself

Onkyo’s TX-NR787 9.2-channel network A/V receiver not only has everything you need for your ultimate dream home theater setup, but also a few things you might not know you need yet.

The post Onkyo’s new A/V receiver keeps things sounding great all by itself appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

