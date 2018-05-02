Only God Can Save Us – President Buhari — Nigeria Today

Only God Can Save Us – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said politicians have wrecked the country saying only God can save the country. Speaking in an interview with the Voice of America in Hausa service monitored on Tuesday, Buhari remarked that his administration was on track. He said his greatest challenge when he assumed office was the issue of insecurity, economy, […]

The post Only God Can Save Us – President Buhari appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

