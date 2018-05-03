Only God Will Judge ‘Jonathan, Obasanjo, Others’ – Buhari — Nigeria Today

Only God Will Judge ‘Jonathan, Obasanjo, Others’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has aimed a thinly-veiled dig at the previous leaders of the country – between 1999 and 2015 – under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying God will judge them for mismanaging the country’s resources.

“Nigerians know that there were no roads or rail lines, there was no power, despite the billions of dollars spent. Only God will judge this thing,” Mr Buhari said.

Buhari said the PDP, in its 16 years in power, left debts for the country despite making huge income from oil.

He also said that most youths from the northern part of the country are either uneducated or school dropouts.

The president said he approached the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shortly after assuming office and he told him there was no money in federal coffers.

Worse still, the president said, there was no infrastructure or any developmental achievements to point to as justification for draining substantial crude oil earnings.

“In those 16 years of PDP rule, Nigeria was getting 2.1 million times 100 (2.1 million barrels by $100 per barrel) everyday, every week, but when we came on board, the price fell to between $37-38 and hung around $40-$50. “I went to the Central Bank of Nigeria, – the governor of CBN is here – and asked him, how far? And he said nothing was left apart from debts. I said, but this is what the country made? And he said: Yes. He knew, and I asked him, where is the money? All gone,” he said.

The post Only God Will Judge ‘Jonathan, Obasanjo, Others’ – Buhari appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

