Onyekuru undecided on Anderlecht future - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Henry Onyekuru is still undecided whether he will play for another season on loan at Anderlecht from Everton. Reports have it that Everton and Anderlecht have agreed for Onyekuru to play a second season with the Belgian club. However, Onyekuru has yet …
