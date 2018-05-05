 Opinion: Ban of Rafiki has earned Kenya international ridicule - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Opinion: Ban of Rafiki has earned Kenya international ridicule – The Standard

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Opinion: Ban of Rafiki has earned Kenya international ridicule
The Standard
Let me tell you why Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua – thankfully not my relative – isn't my rafiki (friend) at all. Dr Mutua is a man of bombast. In fact, he's more Christian than Jesus, if that's possible. That's another way of

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.