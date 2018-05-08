Oro, human sacrifice and the conspiracy of silence - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Oro, human sacrifice and the conspiracy of silence – The Punch
The Punch
Oro, human sacrifice and the conspiracy of silence
Azuka Onwuka([email protected] 0809-8727-263 (sms only)). Today, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, no female person will come out of her home in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, a so-called megacity, or move around the town, because of the oro festival. A letter …
Oro festival: Police, Ikorodu monarch allay fears, says female free to move about
Police speaks on 'restriction' of female movement in Lagos
Breaking: Oro: Lagos police vow to deal with anyone who stops women from moving in Ikorodu
