 Ortom suspends privatisation of Benue Links, Otukpo Burnt Bricks, others — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ortom suspends privatisation of Benue Links, Otukpo Burnt Bricks, others

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has directed the suspension of the proposed privatisation of government enterprises. He said the decision was in line with the wishes and aspirations of the people. Ortom had in an advertorial placed in a national daily last month called for qualified investors to invest in the state-owned properties. Among companies […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Ortom suspends privatisation of Benue Links, Otukpo Burnt Bricks, others

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.