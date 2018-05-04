Ortom suspends privatisation of Benue Links, Otukpo Burnt Bricks, others — Nigeria Today

Ortom suspends privatisation of Benue Links, Otukpo Burnt Bricks, others

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has directed the suspension of the proposed privatisation of government enterprises. He said the decision was in line with the wishes and aspirations of the people. Ortom had in an advertorial placed in a national daily last month called for qualified investors to invest in the state-owned properties. Among companies […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

