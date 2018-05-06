Ortom suspends privatization of state enterprises — Nigeria Today

Ortom suspends privatization of state enterprises
Richard Elesho/ Lokoja The Beneue state Governor, Samuel Ortom has ordered the immediate suspension of the proposed privatization of some government enterprises. This is contained in a Press Statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Mr. Terver Akase.
