 Ortom suspends privatization of state enterprises — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ortom suspends privatization of state enterprises

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja The Beneue state Governor, Samuel Ortom has ordered the immediate suspension of the proposed privatization of some government enterprises. This is contained in a Press Statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Mr. Terver Akase.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.