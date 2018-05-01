Ortom’s suit against leadership of Miyetti Allah for hearing Thursday — Nigeria Today

Ortom’s suit against leadership of Miyetti Allah for hearing Thursday

The suit filed against the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore by Governor Samuel Ortom whom he has consistently accused for the killings in his home state of Benue is to be heard on Thursday.

The governor, who dropped the hint yesterday at an interactive session with newsmen in Makurdi, said the case would cover the 73 victims of the New Year massacre, the case was one of the many to come.

He reiterated his call for arrest of the leaders of the herders’ body for turning the state into a theatre of killings.

According to Ortom, “these people had, after our law was signed, addressed a press conference, saying they would mobilise their kinsmen to attack Benue and true to their words, they started attacking the state.”

On the decision of the National Economic Council (NEC) to ban open grazing in Benue, Taraba, Plateau, Kaduna and other states, the governor described the move as a welcome one.

He stated that the state had been vindicated by the NEC which also recommended ranching in the worst hit states, adding that Benue was gradually winning the hearts of Nigerians on its anti-open grazing law.

The governor noted that only evildoers were sabotaging the feat recorded in the campaign for ranching, as championed by his administration, stressing, however, that with persistent prayers, Nigerians have come to terms with his position.

Ortom added: “With the renewed commitment shown by the Federal Government, the perpetrators of the Benue massacre and their sponsors would be apprehended and brought to justice.”

On the arrest of the Commander of the Livestock Guard, Alhaji Aliyu Tashaku for alleged link with the Boko Haram sect and for allegedly being involved in plans to attack Benue, Ortom said he would allow justice to run its full course.

The governor said he had previously advised some of his appointees to resign while facing criminal charges, and as such, he would not interfere in the current case.

Asked how he spent his vacation in China, he said it was tormenting as he continued to hear the news of the killings back home.

He stated that he could not sleep and was constantly having a disturbed night.

Ortom said he had to cut short his trip, adding that the murder of Rev. Fr. Joseph Gor and Rev. Fr. Felix Tyolaha as well as worshippers and others was a clear act of terrorism.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria (CLCN) has called on the Federal Government and the security agencies to fish out without delay the killers of the Catholic priests and worshippers during a mass in Benue.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by its national president, Sir Thomas Folu Adekoya and secretary-general, Sir Henry Yunkwap, the council urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take every step to secure Nigerians and their property.

