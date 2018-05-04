Osinabjo speaks on FG’s school feeding programme — Nigeria Today

Osinabjo speaks on FG’s school feeding programme
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday said that about 7.6 million children in 22 states across the country were being fed daily under the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP). Osinbajo made this known in Akure during an interactive session with beneficiaries of the NHGSFP and inspection of the N-Power Programme at Alagbaka EstatePrimary […]
Osinabjo speaks on FG’s school feeding programme
