 Osinbajo has become embarasment to the Body of Christ remove him Pastor – RCCG Member To Petition Pastor Adeboye — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Osinbajo has become embarasment to the Body of Christ remove him Pastor – RCCG Member To Petition Pastor Adeboye

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Henry Shield, a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has said he will petition the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor E.A Adeboye, for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to be removed as a pastor in the church. Read his tweets: “I have been a member of @rccghq for close to 20yrs so […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Osinbajo has become embarasment to the Body of Christ remove him Pastor – RCCG Member To Petition Pastor Adeboye appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.