Osinbajo reveals different between Buhari, Jonathan governments — Nigeria Today

Osinbajo reveals different between Buhari, Jonathan governments

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has declared that the current administration will continue to arrest those who stole the nation’s money. Osinbajo also said the different between the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government and the past administration is that the current regime that do not steal public fund. He said this on Thursday in Akure, Ondo […]

Osinbajo reveals different between Buhari, Jonathan governments

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

