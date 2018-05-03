 Osinbajo reveals different between Buhari, Jonathan governments — Nigeria Today
Osinbajo reveals different between Buhari, Jonathan governments

Posted on May 3, 2018

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has declared that the current administration will continue to arrest those who stole the nation’s money. Osinbajo also said the different between the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government and the past administration is that the current regime that do not steal public fund. He said this on Thursday in Akure, Ondo […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

