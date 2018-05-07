Osinbajo’s aide attacks Jonathan’s govt, releases more evidence of corruption — Nigeria Today

Osinbajo’s aide attacks Jonathan’s govt, releases more evidence of corruption

Laolu Akande, spokesman to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has responded to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over the party’s attack on the Vice President, for reportedly bringing up corruption allegations against the then Goodluck Jonathan-led administration. He also denied that Osinbajo specifically mentioned former President Jonathan in the accusations against the past government. Akande, in […]

Osinbajo’s aide attacks Jonathan’s govt, releases more evidence of corruption

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

