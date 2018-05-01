 Osun poll: Avoid imposition of candidate, monarch urges Aregbesola, APC — Nigeria Today
Osun poll: Avoid imposition of candidate, monarch urges Aregbesola, APC

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Orangun of Ila in Osun, Oba Wahab Oyedotun, has appealed to Gov. Rauf Aregbesola and the  leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) to refrain from  imposition in choosing its  candidate for the Sept. 22  gubernatorial election in the state. The Media Adviser to the Governor, Sola Fasure, in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo, […]

The post Osun poll: Avoid imposition of candidate, monarch urges Aregbesola, APC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

