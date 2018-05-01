Osun poll: Avoid imposition of candidate, monarch urges Aregbesola, APC — Nigeria Today

Osun poll: Avoid imposition of candidate, monarch urges Aregbesola, APC

The Orangun of Ila in Osun, Oba Wahab Oyedotun, has appealed to Gov. Rauf Aregbesola and the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) to refrain from imposition in choosing its candidate for the Sept. 22 gubernatorial election in the state. The Media Adviser to the Governor, Sola Fasure, in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo, […]

The post Osun poll: Avoid imposition of candidate, monarch urges Aregbesola, APC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

