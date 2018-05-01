 OTC 2018: NNPC boss gives kudos to Nigerian firms for doggedness - WorldStage — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

OTC 2018: NNPC boss gives kudos to Nigerian firms for doggedness – WorldStage

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


WorldStage

OTC 2018: NNPC boss gives kudos to Nigerian firms for doggedness
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– The Group Managing Director of the Nigeria's National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru has given kudos to Nigerian energy companies for their doggedness, saying they had struggled through the years under the
NNPC to acquire oil blocks in West Africa, othersNEWSTAGE

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.