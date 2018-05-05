OUR FEARS, OUR RESOLVE —Catholic priests whose colleagues were murdered in Benue - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

OUR FEARS, OUR RESOLVE —Catholic priests whose colleagues were murdered in Benue – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
OUR FEARS, OUR RESOLVE —Catholic priests whose colleagues were murdered in Benue
The Nation Newspaper
TWO weeks after the brutal murder of two of their colleagues by suspected Fulani herdsmen, Catholic priests in Benue State have expressed shock over the development they described as horrific. Some of the priests, who spoke with The Nation, said that …
Catholics are hit with a global wave of violence during 'Black April'
Another Catholic priest killed in Central African Republic
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!