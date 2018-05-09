 Outrage over death of young French mother after ambulance call mocked - BBC News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Outrage over death of young French mother after ambulance call mocked – BBC News

Posted on May 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments


BBC News

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Outrage over death of young French mother after ambulance call mocked
BBC News
A recording of an emergency service operator mocking a young mother, who died hours after her call was ignored, has sparked outrage in France. Naomi Musenga, 22, called Strasbourg's ambulance service complaining of strong stomach pain, and said: "I'll …
Outcry in France over woman's death after scorned emergency callThe Punch

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.