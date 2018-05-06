Over 20 survive , scores trapped in Buziga collapsed building - KFM — Nigeria Today

Over 20 survive , scores trapped in Buziga collapsed building – KFM
|
KFM
|
Over 20 survive , scores trapped in Buziga collapsed building
KFM
By Andrew Bagala. Over 20 people have survived and scores are feared dead after a four-storeyed building under construction collapsed along Gava road in Buziga, an upscale Kampala suburb. According to eye witnesses the building collapsed at 10am …
