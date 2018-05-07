Over 26000 people have crossed the border illegally since last year, but only 1% have been removed - Globalnews.ca — Nigeria Today

Over 26000 people have crossed the border illegally since last year, but only 1% have been removed – Globalnews.ca
|
Over 26000 people have crossed the border illegally since last year, but only 1% have been removed
Immigration Minister Ahmed D. Hussen said Monday that over 50 new hires on the refugee board will help speed up processing times at the border. X. – A A +. Listen. The vast majority of the people who crossed the Canada-U.S. border irregularly last year …
