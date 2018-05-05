Oyo council poll to hold as scheduled, says Ajimobi — Nigeria Today

Oyo council poll to hold as scheduled, says Ajimobi

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State says the May 12 local government election will hold in the state as scheduled inspite of a court ruling stopping it in some wards. The governor gave the assurance in Ibadan at a rally held at the party’s state secretariat.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

